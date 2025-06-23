With the Dallas Mavericks likely taking Cooper Flagg with the team's first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the franchise has plans to further add around him and help him develop. As rumors will surround the Mavericks in deciding who can be the player they want, the latest reporting suggests that Chris Paul could be the one.

In ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel's latest NBA Mock Draft, with the event on Wednesday, he would report that the Mavericks are “exploring ways to convince Paul to sign with them in free agency.” Paul played with the San Antonio Spurs last season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent, though Siegel mentions how returning to Los Angeles “is certainly an option.”

“Do not expect Flagg to be the only addition Dallas makes this offseason, as Dallas is said to be evaluating all options to improve their backcourt right away with proven, winning talent,” Siegel wrote. “Although he has made it clear that returning to Los Angeles is certainly an option for him this offseason to be closer to his family, league sources indicate that the Mavs are exploring ways to convince Paul to sign with them in free agency.”

Outside of Chris Paul, the Mavericks are linked to other point guards

As it remains to be seen how the Mavericks will build around Flagg, Paul would be the ideal point guard to develop the prospect and put him in the best position to succeed. Siegel would mention other point guards that Dallas has been linked to, like Marcus Smart, Jrue Holiday, and others.

“The overall market for point guards is thin in free agency outside of Paul, Tyus Jones, and Dennis Schroder, which is why players like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Marcus Smart, and Jrue Holiday are notable guards linked to Dallas in trade discussions. Harrison and the Mavs front office will be busy after making their Flagg selection official.”

With the amount of talent that Flagg has, it's no wonder that the Mavericks want to do everything to help him dominate, as he has even impressed during private workouts, as Marc Stein reported.

“Flagg had dinner Tuesday night at Dallas' famed Bob's Steak & Chop House with several Mavericks officials,” Stein wrote. “I'm told Flagg, not surprisingly, then insisted Wednesday on spending roughly an hour on the floor showing off his skills to a much larger gathering of organizational representatives and — also not surprisingly — made a very favorable first impression. Impressive is the word we keep hearing.”

At any rate, Dallas looks to improve after missing out on the playoffs last season, but first will pick Flagg once the draft commences on Wednesday.