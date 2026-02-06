DALLAS — It's no secret that the Dallas Mavericks are planning to build around Cooper Flagg after trading Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. However, Kyrie Irving is still a superstar when healthy and he was not traded. While Irving is injured at the moment, how do the Mavs envision Kyrie fitting alongside Flagg in the future? Mavericks co-interim general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi addressed reporters before Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, and Finley commented on Irving's future outlook with the Mavs.

“We've both spoken to Kyrie at different points, Kyrie is the consummate pro,” Finley told reporters. “Any young player would want a guy like Kyrie on the team. Kyrie has the ultimate respect for Cooper, he loves the kid's work ethic. He loves the kid's love for the game. I think Kyrie is embracing the role as a mentor to Cooper.

“So, it's going to be amazing to have the chance to see those guys on the court, playing together… I think Cooper can learn a lot from Kyrie because of the type of player that he is and what he brings to the table. So I think from a leadership standpoint, Kyrie is looking forward to that challenge, to that task.”

Flagg has been unbelievable in his rookie season. Most of the questions during the press conference were about Flagg, which is understandable. However, it was refreshing to hear a question about Irving, who should not be forgotten.

Nevertheless, Flagg's outlook is extremely promising. Head coach Jason Kidd spoke to reporters before the trade was made official, so he was unable to directly comment on the Davis-led deal with the Wizards. However, he was able to talk about Flagg's future as the face of the Mavericks' franchise.

“Cooper has had an incredible start to his NBA career,” Kidd said. “He’s learning to play the game at a high level. He’s accepted all the challenges. I would say that there’s other pieces to that, not just Cooper.

“Understanding that the young players that we do have, we will continue to develop. He’s also one that will continue to develop.”

The Mavericks will attempt to defeat the Spurs on Thursday night.