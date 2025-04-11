DALLAS — Fans gathered well before the game to see a star’s first shots back in his old building. As a tribute video played, the star had to bury his face in his hands and wipe his tears with a towel. Before the game, JJ Redick told reporters the Los Angeles Lakers would have Luka Doncic’s back — not to help him deal with an angry fan base scorned by a star who wanted a change of scenery, but from an angry fan base still wondering why their favorite team traded a star who wanted to be there forever.

After experiencing that game and that outpouring of emotion, one thing is clear: The Dallas Mavericks will never recover from this.

In the Uber ride to the game, my driver (who asked to remain nameless) said he wanted to go to this game, but the tickets cost too much. When asked what he would say to those responsible for trading Doncic, he said there wasn't enough time in the trip from the Magnolia Downtown Hotel to the American Airline Center to fit it all in.

“Honestly, I just wish they cared more about the fans,” he said. “The Dumonts are new to all this. They just got here and everyone just wishes they never bought the team. I don't think they'll ever be accepted in this city after this.”

Dallas has been tormented by the resolute incompetence of Jerry Jones for decades. He has real competition for worst owner they're stuck with, but at least Jones never did this.

In talking to fans and even employees before the game (all on the condition of anonymity), there was an overwhelming sense that Doncic would almost assuredly torch the team they root for, but they were still here for the show. No NBA player takes things more personally than Doncic. There was only ever one way the game was going to go, and fans wanted anyone even kind of responsible for the decision to trade him to feel as much pain that night as they could.

Before tip-off, some fans gathered, almost entirely clad in Doncic gear, either for the Lakers or Mavericks. A couple months ago, protests raged through that area. This time, fans wandered around, wondering when festivities would begin.

They never really did.

Brian Goldsmith attempted the closest thing to a protest, promising to run 77 laps around American Airline Center. He accomplished his goal, but to little fanfare. The whole scene felt like a fitting illustration of a fan base mostly beaten down by the trade, subsequent sub-standard leaked explanations of the trade and a litany of injuries since that now has the Mavericks official X, formerly Twitter, celebrating making a play-in spot after playing in the Finals just last season.

Inside the arena, however, the scene was very different. That somber tone felt outside stayed out there as fans took every opportunity to let the Mavericks know how they felt.

Every time Luka Doncic touched the ball, fans of both teams rained down cheers. Almost every stoppage of play, deafening “Fire Nico” chants rang through the American Airline Center. The only other chant occasionally heard: “Thank you, Nico,” from fans of Doncic’s new team.

At one point, fans booed a travel called on Doncic.

During the telecast, Mike Breen, who was calling the game for ESPN, had to remind viewers that Mavericks fans were, in fact, cheering for the Mavericks, too.

For the occasion, the Dallas Mavericks happened to be playing on their City River Blues City Edition court in their mostly white City Edition uniforms, a bland combination of teaks and whites that mostly blends together. The Lakers, conversely, wore their bright purple Statement Edition uniforms only outshined by Doncic’s own fuchsia shoes. The effect, though obviously accidental, was bringing the beloved star even further into the forefront.

This was truly a unique situation, one in which the home crowd was certainly cheering for the home team, but wasn’t exactly torn up about an opposing player scoring 31 first half points.

While all this was going on, Nico Harrison, the target of all the chants, was hiding in the tunnel at midcourt. Patrick Dumont made no appearance. To his credit, Mark Cuban did attend the game and even embraced Doncic afterward, playfully telling him “f*** you” after Doncic finished the game with 45 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists and the Lakers won going away.

After watching everything transpire the way it did, it's honestly impossible to see that city ever recover from that kind of betrayal. Luka Doncic's emotion watching his tribute video will only ever hammer home how badly he wanted to only play for the one organization. He's going to do great things with the Lakers. Those great things might even start this postseason. Every time he hits a milestone or achieves any kind of team success, Mavericks fans will rightfully feel as if they should've been able to celebrate that with their team.

On the Uber ride back to the hotel, my driver (who also preferred to remain nameless), a Slovenian and lifelong Mavericks fan, summed up the night perfectly.

“I've loved this team for my whole life,” he said. “Ask me anything about the Mavericks and I got you. Sorry, but I f***ing hate the Lakers, but now I root for them. Because F*** Nico. F*** Patrick Dumont. I'm a Laker fan now because why should I root for a team that doesn't care about me? If I can't believe a star like Luka will be there his whole career, I can't believe any player can.”