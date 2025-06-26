The transition from the 2024-25 season to the 2025-26 season cannot happen any quicker. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, and then the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft happened on Wednesday. The second round will be Thursday night.

With the first overall pick in the draft, yep, you guessed it, the Dallas Mavericks took Cooper Flagg. No shock here. Another non-shocker, the Duke product is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year. His odds come at great value right now, just one day from his entrance into the league.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NBA odds to win the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Cooper Flagg: -190

Ace Bailey: +850

Tre Johnson: +850

Dylan Harper: +1200

VJ Edgecombe: +2500

Derek Queen: +3000

Jeremiah Fears: +3500

Kon Knueppel: +3500

Egor Demin: +3500

At just -190, taking Flagg to win the award as soon as possible is a smart move. His odds will only increase as time passes. A lot can happen a year from now, but with Kyrie Irving out for a majority, if not the entirety of next season, then Flagg will have a lot of moments and opportunities to prove he is the best rookie in the class. By the time next season ends, Flagg's odds could be north of -1000 or more.

Flagg and Anthony Davis will form a dynamic duo all season long for Dallas. If Irving is able to return healthy, then they will be a threat in the Western Conference. They may even be one without Irving. Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, and Dereck Lively II will all help Flagg progress into one of the league's best players.

If all goes right, Flagg will be a runaway for this award. General manager Nico Harrison should be thanking his lucky stars that his decision to trade superstar Luka Doncic may pan out better for the franchise. Harrison won't rush Flaggs' rookie season.