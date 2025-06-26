The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft and as the NBA world projects how good the association's top prospect will be in the pros, analyst and former player, Channing Frye, delivered his take. While drawing a comparison to Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams, Frye sees a high trajectory for Flagg, but not as a full-fledged first-option similar to MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Instead, Frye envisions Flagg to a be a clear-cut second option with All-Star potential in Flagg. Frye shared his opinion via his Road Trippin podcast with Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, and Allie Clifton.

“He’s not generational. I don’t think so. I don’t think he’s generational. I think he is going to make an impact on a team like Jalen Williams has made an impact on a team,” Frye said. “Hear me out, Jalen Williams, it took him three years to win a championship. So, he’s got to be doing something right. Cooper Flagg is not going to be the main guy even on his team, so is he going to be better than AD next year? I don’t think so.

“I think Cooper Flagg is an important piece to a championship team at a young age, but generational? I don’t use that word very often. I think he’s a very, very, very good player,” Frye concluded.

On a team with Hall of Fame forward Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, it's not an insult to label Flagg as a non-generational talent. Frye was careful in relaying that notion. However, in terms of watching Cooper ascend to one of the most talented players in the NBA, Channing Frye doesn't believe that will be the case years removed from Wednesday's first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Nico Harrison on Cooper Flagg's rookie-year ceiling for Mavericks

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison addressed Cooper Flagg's rookie-year potential after selecting him first overall in the first round of the NBA Draft. For Harrison, he won't enter 2025-26 with any set expectations for Flagg.

Instead, Harrison will allow Flagg to adapt at his own pace.

“I don't really think about what his ceiling is for his rookie season,” Harrison said. “I think we have a team that will let him… Whatever his time-frame is, our team will allow him to have that timeframe. We won't rush it. We won't slow it. When he's ready, he's gonna get everything that he can handle and more.”

I asked Nico Harrison about Cooper Flagg's ceiling in his rookie season#MFFL

In the meantime, the Mavericks will attempt to upgrade their roster through free agency and potential trades.