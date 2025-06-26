The Dallas Mavericks are living it up after selecting Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Already, the young sensation from Duke is being highly touted as the next big thing.

One of those weighing in is Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green. On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, he made the case that Flagg's addition to the Mavericks does a tremendous amount of wonder for his long-term development.

“They're gonna make sure Cooper Flagg fits into [the Mavs]… I think Cooper Flagg is lucky, man,” he said. “You get a chance to go in with some great vets… You get to compete and learn from some of the best.”

In mid-May, the Mavericks hit the lottery when they secured the No.1 pick in the Draft Lottery. Flagg is fresh off his stellar freshman season at Duke, in which he averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Along the way, he was awarded the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year Awards. Duke made it to the Final Four before losing 70-67 to Houston in the semifinals.

Altogether, the versatile forward brings a vast array of skills to the league. He can score, is athletic, a playmaker, can rebound, and defend multiple positions.

In essence, these skills fit Green's analysis.

What the Mavericks can do for Cooper Flagg

Consequently, Flagg is expected to come storming out of the gates for the Mavericks. He will be playing alongside some of the most established veterans, including Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

In turn, they can help him develop into a high-caliber player. His ability to adapt to differing styles of play is another asset to the Mavericks.

On a broader level, Flagg can unleash the start of a new era for the Mavericks post-Luka Donic. After all, he is entering an organization that hasn't recovered from the blockbuster Donic/Davis trade earlier this year.

Not to mention the criticism levied against GM Nico Harrison by fans. If anything, Flagg can provide a breath of fresh air.