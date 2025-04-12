Anthony Davis flirted with quadruple-double territory in the Dallas Mavericks' 124-102 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

In 30 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and seven blocks. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. He was three blocks short of accomplishing the rare feat, which would have only been the fifth occurrence in NBA history.

Fans went wild over what Davis nearly accomplished, taking their reactions to social media. Here is what some of them had to say.

“Wow needed 3 more blocks,” one fan said.

“Best big in the league,” another claimed.

“AD out there looking like a MyCareer demigod. 7 blocks? Man was playing defense on nightmare mode!” a fan commented.

“Yessuhh talk about my demon now,” a fan remarked.

“The Mavs won the trade if you really think about it,” one referred to the Luka Doncic trade.

What's next for Anthony Davis, Mavericks

It was a strong victory for Anthony Davis and the Mavericks, blowing out the Raptors in convincing fashion.

Leading 35-25 after the first quarter, Dallas dominated Toronto with a 31-13 showing in the second quarter and never looked back. The Raptors were only able to reduce some of the deficit when the game was already out of reach.

Aside from Davis, five other players scored in double-digits for the Mavericks. Max Christie and Brandon Williams scored 17 points each, PJ Washington had 14 points and eight rebounds, Daniel Gafford put up 12 points and seven rebounds, and Dereck Lively provided 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas improved to 39-42 on the season and they currently hold the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They already clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament wand will play against the Sacramento Kings.

Following Friday's win over the Raptors, the Mavericks will prepare for their season finale, being on the road. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on April 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.