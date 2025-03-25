Anthony Davis made his return from injury on Monday night as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 120-101 on the road. Although the Mavs have endured an up and down season, Davis wanted to return in hopes of helping the team clinch an NBA Play-In Tournament position. However, Davis is not expecting to play in the second of a back-to-back on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

Davis told reporters after Monday's game that he does not think he will play on Tuesday. AD had a minutes restriction against the Nets — something that will continue moving forward — and Dallas is going to proceed with caution as Davis adjusts to playing once again. However, the Mavericks star did say that he believes he will play on Thursday against the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Davis played well in his return despite being limited to just over 26 minutes. He finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal. With AD back on the floor and the potential returns of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford possibly drawing near, the Mavs could make some noise in the standings.

Anthony Davis, Mavericks looking to have successful road trip

The Mavs' affair on Monday represented the first contest of a four-game road trip. As mentioned, they play New York on Tuesday and Orlando on Thursday. Dallas will complete the road trip on Saturday against the Bulls in Chicago before heading back home for a rematch with the Nets next Monday.

Earning a .500 record at the very least on the four-game road trip is a priority. Monday's win was crucial to say the least. Dallas would obviously prefer to win three or four games on the road trip.

Perhaps they can accomplish that feat with AD expecting to return on Thursday. Barring any setbacks, he may play on Saturday as well since that game will not represent the second of a back-to-back.

As for the question of if Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is probably not.