DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams was arrested over the weekend according to an incident report, as first reported by Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS. According to Harrod, Williams was charged with possession of marijuana at DFW Airport after previously attending to a personal matter. Williams — who is available on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers — spoke to reporters and issued an apology ahead of tip-off.

Brandon Williams issues an apology pic.twitter.com/06jdKTW24g — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) October 29, 2025

“I want to start by apologizing first and foremost,” Williams said. “I can't really go further into detail about it. I just want to apologize for being a distraction, especially at a time (when the Mavericks held a record of) 0-2… It wasn't an ideal time at all. I want to take full accountability. Like I said, I can't really go into detail, but I take full responsibility. Time to move on now.”

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was also asked about the situation when he spoke to reporters before the game.

“I think going to a funeral for a friend's passing, having that incident… That's something that he has to deal with,” Kidd said. “We can only be here to support him.”

The Mavericks are just 1-3 overall to begin the season. It has been an up and down campaign. The Mavs' offense has been especially inconsistent.

Dallas could use the extra help at the guard position. Cooper Flagg has been starting at point guard, while D'Angelo Russell has been making a significant impact off the bench. Meanwhile, Ryan Nembhard is capable of helping the situation. However, the Mavericks believe in Williams' upside and he could play an impactful role this season.