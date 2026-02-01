Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams exited Saturday night's game against the Houston Rockets with a right lower leg contusion, the team announced. Williams had 13 points on 5-7 shooting from the field before suffering the injury.

Williams has enjoyed some big moments this season. Overall, he entered Saturday night's game averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per outing. He also entered the matchup shooting 45.8 percent on his field goal attempts. Williams was playing well on Saturday before the injury.

Injuries have been far too common for Dallas this season. Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are among the Mavs who are currently out with injuries. The Mavs have still been able to compete in a number of recent games with rookie phenom Cooper Flagg leading the way, but the team will not be able to make a serious postseason run until they get healthier.

The Mavericks came into Saturday night's contest against the Rockets with a 19-29 overall record, which had them sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Rockets entered the game in fourth place with a 29-17 record in the West.

It has been a long season for the Mavericks without question. They are certainly hopeful that Williams will not have to miss a significant amount of time. The last thing this squad needs is another long injury absence.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Brandon Williams' status as they are made available. As for Saturday's game itself, the Rockets currently lead the Mavs in the third quarter.