Confusion is throughout the NBA about the Dallas Mavericks trading away Luka Doncic. Now, former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons, and former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban were equally stunned. On the Run It Back Show on FanDuel TV, Parsons explained the text exchange between him and Cuban

“I texted [Mark Cuban] and I said, ‘I'm so confused.' He wrote back, ‘That makes two of us.”

When Cuban was the previous owner, he was aboard the Doncic fan club. Funny enough, many people thought he was behind the trade. However, Cuban deflected any blame from the Mavericks trading away Doncic. He said that he had nothing to do with the trade, and made a valid point.

After all, Cuban said that it was laughable for the franchise to trade away their star player. As a result, many fans want him back in charge after this move. It makes sense, considering they traded a 31-year-old star player for a 25-year-old. Still, the previous Mavericks owner made his stance known.

On Sunday, Cuban gave a 2-word response to the Mavericks move, which was “Go Mavs.” The frustration is evident with him, and many of the fans. Since the trade, it's been a whirlwind, that the two guys are trying to process.

Chandler Parsons and Mark Cuban reveal reactions to Luka Doncic's trade

Their reactions are completely justified. Doncic is a 5-time All-NBA player, in addition to winning the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year. Most importantly, he helped Dallas reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season. Although they came up short, it proved that the future was bright with the Mavericks.

A backcourt of Kyrie Irving and Doncic was lethal and brought a 1-2 scoring punch. When they brought in Klay Thompson, it legitimized their chances and opportunities of reaching the finals again. Even though they've had a rough season so far, they brought back the majority of the same players.

However, the NBA is a business, and there's sometimes never an indication that a star player will be dealt. That was the case for Doncic. Both Parsons and Cuban have been supportive of Doncic ever since he came into the league. Either way, it's a new dawn, and a new day in Dallas with Anthony Davis taking over for Doncic.

The Lakers will get their next franchise player alongside LeBron James. Those two can dominate for as long as James is in the league.