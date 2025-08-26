Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Cooper Flagg has yet to play a regular-season game, but the top overall pick is already dominating the conversation around the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

Flagg, who starred at Duke last season and became the first freshman in program history to win the Wooden Award, received overwhelming support in ESPN’s annual Rookie of the Year forecast. A panel of reporters, editors, and analysts ranked him far ahead of the rest of the rookie class, awarding him 121 total points. San Antonio’s Dylan Harper finished a distant second with 38 points, followed by Philadelphia’s VJ Edgecombe with 25.

The early separation reflects both Flagg’s talent and the situation he is stepping into. Dallas is a team with playoff aspirations and established veterans, giving Flagg the chance to thrive without carrying the full burden of a rebuilding roster. His versatile scoring, defensive instincts, and ability to stretch the floor fit what the Mavericks have been searching for alongside stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Oddsmakers have taken notice as well. ESPN BET lists Flagg as a clear favorite at -190 to win the award, with Harper and Edgecombe well behind. History also suggests that he has a strong chance. Since 2000, nine No. 1 overall picks have gone on to win Rookie of the Year, most recently Victor Wembanyama with the Spurs in 2024.

Flagg’s lone season at Duke displayed the mix of polish and competitiveness that scouts believe will translate immediately. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting nearly 39 percent from three. That production, paired with his defensive versatility, made him one of the most anticipated prospects in years.

While his path is promising, recent history also shows that being a favorite does not guarantee hardware. Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis entered the league under similar hype and fell short of the award. For Dallas, the hope is that Flagg not only secures Rookie of the Year but also helps push the Mavericks deeper into playoff contention.

At just 19 years old, Flagg has already energized a franchise hungry to contend again. If early projections hold, he could become the latest young star to deliver on the biggest stage.