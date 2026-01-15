DALLAS — Does Jason Kidd still enjoy coaching? Will he continue to coach the Dallas Mavericks for years to come? Kidd — who has been the head coach in Dallas since the 2021-22 NBA season — was asked about his coaching future before Wednesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, and he explained how Cooper Flagg is one of the reasons he is still excited about his job.

“I got a unicorn here,” Kidd told reporters. “Cooper Flagg, I'm excited to come to work and make him uncomfortable to help him become one of the best players in the world.”

However, it is more than just Flagg that excites Kidd. The Mavs head coach enjoys the process of helping young players accomplish their goals at the NBA level.

“Not just him, but the rest of the guys,” Kidd continued. “The guys that are two-ways that could fulfill their dream to get that NBA contract and be part of a roster… That's the fun part is trying to help these young men on and off the floor.”

Flagg is in the middle of an impressive rookie season. The 19-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per outing across 39 games played heading into Wednesday night's matchup against the Nuggets. Flagg was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he is living up to the hype so far.

Cooper Flagg will do everything he can to lead the way over the next couple of months with Anthony Davis expected to miss at least six weeks with an injury.