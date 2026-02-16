The Dallas Mavericks had dealt with a few injuries throughout the season, and many wanted to see what they would look like when they're fully healthy. Unfortunately, the Mavericks decided to move on from Anthony Davis, trading him to the Washington Wizards after he barely played due to injury.

Another player everyone is waiting to see is Kyrie Irving, who is still rehabbing from his ACL injury from last March. Irving has ramped up his rehab, and he was recently on a live stream talking to his fans about an update on his injury.

“I’ll give you guys an update after the All-Star break. Whether it’s this year or next year, it doesn’t really matter. I’ll speak when the time is right,” he said.

Before this season, there were reports that Irving would probably return near the second half of the season. If that still is the case, then there is a chance that he should be closer to getting back on the court, but things could always change. The fact that the Mavericks aren't particularly in a position where they're fighting for a playoff spot means they may be giving Irving all the time he needs to get back healthy.

The Mavericks have been missing a point guard like Irving all season, and for the time being, head coach Jason Kidd has put Cooper Flagg at that position. It was a rough start for Flagg, but he has started to get accustomed to his role on the floor and is making strides almost every game.

It would still be interesting to see what the Mavericks would look like with Irving on the floor, but as of now, it's uncertain if he'll return to the floor this season.

With the Mavericks also handing over the keys to Flagg, they could even think about going younger in the offseason, and possibly trying to deal Irving if he doesn't fit with what they're trying to do.