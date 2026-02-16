Kyrie Irving gave fans an inside look at how he was spending his time at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, whether it was a workout or interacting with the fans. He even shared how he isn't a fan of certain sports media companies, including the biggest one in the world.

Irving was taking pictures with fans when a publicist came up to him and said that ESPN was going to interview him. The Dallas Mavericks' guard gave the person a smirk and later said, “I don't really care for ESPN.”

There is some truth that Irving may not be too fond of ESPN, and it could directly relate to Stephen A. Smith, as those two have gone back and forth for years.

The most recent time was when Smith spoke about Irving's extension with the Mavericks, saying that the guard deserved more than he received.

“In today’s economy, where you got cats getting paid $55, $60 million plus, you couldn’t give this guy at least $43 to $45 million a year? Remember, he was supposed to be getting a player option that would have given him $43 million. So, to me, at $119 million, that is a fraction less than $40 million per. Kyrie Irving deserves more than that,” Smith said.

Though it was a compliment, Irving didn't take it that way and fired back at Smith.

“I’m going to discuss his contract. I’m going to discuss Stephen A’s contract and I’mma say: ‘I don’t think you’re worth it,’” Irving said.

Before then, Smith would scrutinize Irving not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, which forced him to miss time on the court when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. Smith has since apologized for his stance on that, but it was still a big issue that he would always bring up on First Take.

The beginning of the battle between Smith and Irving may have been when the guard went on First Take after he was traded to the Boston Celtics, and was basically interrogated during his entire segment for why he wanted to leave Cleveland.