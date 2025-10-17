The Dallas Mavericks will be facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in their season opener, and many want to know the availability of one of their players. Daniel Gafford is one of those players, as he is dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered a few weeks ago.

It looks like he is working back to getting on the court as soon as possible, and head coach Jason Kidd gave an update on his status, according to Mavericks reporter Landon Thomas.

“Jason Kidd said Brandon Williams and Caleb Martin went through practice. Daniel Gafford got some individual workouts in. Dante Exum was out,” Thomas wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gafford has had a history of injuries, most notably during the final part of last season. He sat out the final two months of last year after suffering a Grade 3 sprain of the MCL in his right knee in February 2025.

Staying healthy will be a huge key for the Mavericks this season, and Gafford will be a big part of what they do, especially for their success in the frontcourt. Gafford has been the starter for the Mavericks since he arrived with the team during the season they made the NBA Finals.

Luckily for the Mavericks, they have Derrick Lively II, who has been a standout center for them since drafting him. The Mavericks also have the ability to place Anthony Davis at center during times, though he may prefer playing at the 4. The hope is that Gafford can return sooner rather than later, and he can help the team get off to a fast start.

The Mavericks have the talent on their roster to compete this season, and when Kyrie Irving returns later in the year, that should add a boost to what they've already been able to accomplish.