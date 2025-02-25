On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in what will mark Luka Doncic's first game against his former squad. The Mavericks have been playing somewhat well since the shocking trade that sent Doncic to Los Angeles, but were brought back down to Earth with a blowout loss vs the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

The Mavericks are also dealing with injuries to their frontcourt, as Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, and Daniel Gafford are all currently out of the lineup with various ailments. However, the team got some positive news regarding another one of their big men on Tuesday afternoon.

“Dwight Powell (right hip strain) is now listed as questionable for the Mavericks-Lakers game,” reported Joey Mistretta on X, formerly Twitter.

Powell, the current longest-tenured Maverick, had previously been listed as doubtful for the game with the injury. He last appeared in a game on January 17 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Mavericks will certainly look to dominate inside against a Lakers squad that doesn't have much frontcourt depth of their own after the Doncic-Davis trade.

A big test for the Mavericks

The Mavericks have put together some impressive performances over the last couple of weeks that have helped at least mitigate the sting of the Doncic trade, including most notably a blowout road win over the reigning champion Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch.

However, the team is still in many ways recovering from the aftershocks of the deal. General manager Nico Harrison, who has in all likelihood written his name on the wrong side of the Mavericks' history book, is expected to be in attendance for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Doncic try to put up an especially great performance in front of the man who traded him and then publicly spoke down on several aspects of his game.

In any case, the Mavericks and Lakers are slated to get things tipped off at 10:00 PM ET from Los Angeles. The game will be carried nationally by TNT.