The Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since the mega-blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to LA and Anthony Davis to Dallas. Luka could end up having a monster game against his former team, especially without Anthony Davis playing and protecting the rim. J.J. Redick expects Luka to be just fine. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Luke Doncic props prediction and pick.

Here are the Luka Doncic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Mavericks-Lakers Odds: Luka Doncic Odds

To Score in First 3 Minutes: (-245)

Top Point Scorer: (-115)

Over 30.5 Points: (-114)

Over 17.5 Rebounds + Assists (+104)

To Score 5+ Points in Each Quarter: (+170)

To Record a Triple Double: (+350)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: TNT, TruTV, Max

To Score in First 3 Minutes (-245)

Stephen A. Smith said it best on First Take, Luka will be looking to hurt people's feelings. The trade still does not make any sense to me. The Dallas Mavericks moved on from one of the best offensive players the game has ever seen and he now plays for the most popular team in the NBA and one of the most popular sports teams in the world. Luka will without a doubt, try and score right away and he is expected to have a monster game against the Mavs. Without AD protecting the rim, Luka will be able to do whatever he wants and nobody knows the opponents better than he does.

Against the Nuggets last time out, he attempted a shot right away and although he missed and didn't score early, still was able to score 32 points on the night. I expect the Lakers to give Doncic to opportunity to make a statement right away.

Top Point Scorer (-115)

Luka's over/under on points is set at 30.5 and that seems about right. I expect him to score 30 points against his former team in an emotional contest. LeBron James will do his thing as he always does but I think this is a safe bet for him to lead the game in scoring. The only person on the Mavs that threatens this is Kyrie Irving. PJ Washington is questionable for the game.

Over 30.5 Points (-114)

Luka is averaging 19 points with the Lakers and 26.7 on the year. He finally was able to break out with LA in his 4th game with the team. Against the Nuggets, he scored 32 points and shot well from beyond the arc. He was 100% from the free-throw line in 31 minutes. Redick mentioned that he is no longer on a minute restriction. Scoring 31 points should be easy for Luka tonight. He has done so 10 times this season with multiple 40+ point games.

Over 17.5 Rebounds + Assists (+104)

I like the value here. Luka could very well grab 12+ rebounds in this game and his over-under for assists is set at 7.5. With this prop, you can focus on one bet and root for either one. Doncic reaching 10 rebounds is more likely than 10 assists. However, a triple-double is certainly possible.

To Score 5+ Points in Each Quarter (+170)

I expect Luka to be aggressive every chance he gets. Not being on a minute restriction helps this bet. He should play the majority of the first quarter and then score at least five points in the latter half of the second quarter. The only thing that could hurt this prop is the Lakers blowing out the Mavericks, which I don't think will happen. If Luka is paying in the fourth quarter and the game isn't decided, this prop special will hit.

To Record a Triple Double (+350)

Luka could very well dominate this game and record a triple-double by reaching 10+ assists. That will be the toughest leg. The closer the game, the better. If the Mavs can keep it close then Luka will play meaningful minutes late in the game which could help him get the extra stats to secure a triple-double. If this game somehow goes to overtime, then I do expect this prop to hit.

Luka has 80 career triple-doubles.