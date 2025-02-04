The Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers reportedly agreed to a trade on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The Mavs are reportedly acquiring Caleb Martin in return for Quentin Grimes and the 76ers' second-round pick. Dallas is sending the pick back to Philadelphia as part of the deal.

It has been a busy trade deadline season for Dallas. Of course, the Mavs recently agreed to a Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis led trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Martin, 29, is averaging 9.1 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc so far in the 2024-25 season. He is also recording per game averages of 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Martin is a versatile wing who should be able to help this Mavericks team.

Grimes, though, is only 24 years old. He is averaging 10.2 points per game on 46.3 percent field goal and 39.8 percent three-point shooting in the 2024-25 campaign. Grimes is averaging 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per outing as well.

The Mavericks are clearly intent on making moves. Trading Doncic was surprising to say the least, and this move was not expected either.

The Mavericks and 76ers will go head-to-head in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. All Grimes and Martin need to do is switch locker rooms ahead of this game.

Some people around the NBA world may argue that Dallas gave up too much in this trade. Grimes, at only 24 years old, made a respectable impact on the team this season. Martin isn't a bad player, and the Mavs could use extra wing depth, however.

Perhaps Max Christie heading to Dallas as part of the Doncic-Davis trade played a role in the deal. Christie could be a candidate to take Grimes' minutes, so the Mavs could have decided to part ways with Grimes as a result.

Either way, it would not be surprising to see the Mavericks make another trade before the deadline.