LOS ANGELES — Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum exited Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering an injury scare. Exum attempted to defend a driving LeBron James at the basket, but took a big hit from the Lakers star and immediately fell to the floor. The play was later reviewed for a potential flagrant foul, but nothing more was called.

The last thing Dallas needs is another potential injury. The Mavs have endured no shortage of injury concerns throughout the 2024-25 season.

The Mavs are certainly hopeful that Exum's concern is not too serious. The team will provide updates as they are made available.

Exum missed the first three months of the season while recovering from wrist surgery. Since returning, he has appeared in 10 games (including Tuesday). Exum has enjoyed some big moments in the limited span.

Overall, the Mavs guard entered the Mavericks-Lakers contest averaging 10.1 points per outing while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. Exum is also recording per game averages of 3.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds per outing.

In addition to providing respectable numbers, Exum also offers the Mavericks important depth at the guard position. He is capable of setting up the offense while finding the open man.

The Mavericks will attempt to finish the game strong despite Exum's injury scare. Dallas and Los Angeles are currently tied 91-91 in the fourth quarter as of this story's writing. Earning a victory on the road against a Western Conference rival would be a massive statement for the Mavs without question.

Regardless of whether the Mavericks win the game or not, Dallas continues to play hard despite all of the injuries. Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Caleb Martin were all ruled out ahead of Tuesday's affair.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Dante Exum's injury status as they are made available.