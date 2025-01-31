The Dallas Mavericks will play the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Mavs guard Dante Exum has been trending in a promising direction as he hopes to make his season debut soon after undergoing preseason wrist surgery. So is Exum playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Exum underwent right wrist surgery before the 2024-25 season. He made a big impact in 2023-24, and Dallas was hoping he could make a similar impact this year. The surgery update threw an obstacle at those plans, but Exum still has an opportunity to help the team during the 2024-25 campaign.

It is no secret that the Mavericks have dealt with serious injury trouble. Exum's return will prove to be crucial. The Mavs can use all of the help they can get at the moment.

Here is everything we know about Dante Exum's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Pistons.

Dante Exum's injury status for Mavericks-Pistons game

Exum was listed as questionable for the Mavs-Pistons game on Friday night according to the NBA injury report, but he's now been upgraded to available. Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture), and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) have all been ruled out for Friday's contest.

The Mavericks are set to enter play with a 26-22 record in the 2024-25 season. They are in eighth place overall in the Western Conference standings.

The Pistons are also in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-24 record. It has been a season of improvement for the Pistons following a difficult 2023-24 campaign. They will present a challenge for the Mavs.

Dallas has earned two consecutive victories heading into Friday's affair. The game against the Pistons represents the second of a five-game road trip for the Mavs.

As for the question of is Dante Exum playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is yes.