NEW ORLEANS — Naji Marshall and Dante Exum both received encouraging updates on Tuesday. Marshall, who had been dealing with an illness, was upgraded to questionable for the Dallas Mavericks-New Orleans Pelicans game on Wednesday. Exum, who has yet to play during the 2024-25 season after undergoing preseason wrist surgery, was upgraded to doubtful. Marshall was ultimately upgraded to available before the game, while Exum was ruled out ahead of Wednesday's tip-off. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said Exum could possibly return at some point during the team's road trip, however.

Kidd emphasized the word “maybe” when discussing the possibility of Exum returning during the road trip. Nothing is guaranteed and it may take longer for the Mavs guard to return. Exum was given a three-month injury return timeline before the season, but he will return a little bit later than the original timeline. Still, he is clearly nearing a return.

Will Dante Exum return during Mavericks' road trip?

Wednesday night's game in New Orleans represents the first of a five-game road trip for the Mavs. The team will travel to Detroit to play the Pistons on Friday before playing the Cavs in Cleveland in a Sunday contest. Dallas will conclude the road trip with games against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and Boston Celtics on Thursday.

In other words, if Dante Exum is able to return within the next week then he will play during the road trip. The Mavs will certainly not rush him back. The primary focus is making sure that he is completely ready to play after missing so much time following his wrist surgery.

Dallas is unquestionably looking forward to his injury return, though. The Mavs could use the extra guard depth behind Kyrie Irving, as well as Luka Doncic once he returns from an injury of his own.