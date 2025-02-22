Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was at Luka Doncic's first game with the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 10. He revealed why he was there for the former Dallas star.

The Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers days before the NBA trade deadline, getting Anthony Davis in the return. Doncic was initially unavailable due to injury but finally made his debut against the Utah Jazz.

Nowitzki was present at Crypto.com Arena for the contest, revealing to reporter Michelle Montaine why he was there.

“Obviously Luka, we texted a bit… I felt a little disappointed and sad for him. He invited me to come out to his first game in LA. I felt like I had to support him,” Nowitzki said.

“He was pretty down & disappointed on how it went down, so I wanted to be there for him. But you guys saw my face…it was weird.”

Expand Tweet

What lies ahead for Mavericks after Luka Doncic trade

If it was weird for Dirk Nowitzki, who spent his entire NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, it was definitely the case for fans of the franchise who were heartbroken with the Luka Doncic trade.

It also adds insult to injury with the fact they've suffered injuries to the frontcourt, especially Anthony Davis. While he's expected to return in the next few weeks, Mavericks fans are aware of the big risk they have with the team risking their future for the hopes of championship success in the short term.

Dallas currently has a 30-26 record on the season, good for eighth in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers.

After Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Mavericks will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET.