The Dallas Mavericks fans are still up in arms about the team trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and they're still giving Nico Harrison a hard time. The “Fire Nico” chants were at an all-time high during the Mavericks and Lakers game, and they can be heard from all over the arena.

During the game, a Mavericks fan was put on the big screen for the karaoke cam, and toward the end of his cameo, he pulled out a “Nico Sucks” sign. Right after the sign was pulled out, the cameras quickly panned to the cheerleaders.

A Dallas Mavericks fan quickly tried to sneak a shirt that said "Nico sucks, Luka we miss you" during the karaoke cam, but they quickly panned away. pic.twitter.com/9mckOhlrR0 — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) April 10, 2025

That was just the beginning of Harrison receiving backlash during the game, as the fans continued to chant “Fire Nico.” Mark Cuban's reaction to the chants was caught on camera, and from the looks of his face, he seemed disappointed that the fans were even chanting it at the time.

Mark Cuban not feeling the "Fire Nico" chants 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0In9Qh7IhQ — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 10, 2025

People are trying to process the reason why Harrison decided to make the move and trade Doncic. He was the franchise player of the team and it seemed like he was willing to stay with them for the rest of his career despite the rumors that said they weren't sure that he would re-sign. There were also some people who said the organization didn't like his work ethic, but every time he stepped on the court he gave it his all.

Doncic just helped the Mavericks get to the NBA Finals last season, so it's hard to understand why Harrison would make a move like that out of nowhere. Since the trade, things have not gone well for the Mavericks on the court, as injuries began to pile up and they started to slip in the standings.

They still have a chance to make the playoffs if they can survive the Play-In tournament, but things could have been better for them if they still had Doncic.