Dallas Mavericks fans don't seem happy about the trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to Los Angeles. A swarm of fans took to the outside area near the American Airlines Center Sunday, holding signs and protesting the trade. Dallas is getting Anthony Davis from the Lakers for Doncic, while other players are also involved.

Some fans even brought a coffin.

A number of notable Mavericks fans, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also described their surprise and sadness at the decision. The Mavericks apparently had concerns about Doncic's conditioning, as well as upcoming contract negotiations.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison also said that he and Doncic haven't spoken since the trade news went public late on Saturday.

Will the Mavericks be better without Luka Doncic?

Doncic was clearly the face in recent years of the Dallas franchise. He was named First-Team All-NBA the last five seasons, and made five consecutive All-Star game appearances. He's also just 25-years-old, and it would appear Doncic has several strong years of playing basketball ahead.

Doncic also made his first trip to the NBA Finals last season, leading the Mavericks with the help of Kyrie Irving and others. Dallas lost the final to the Boston Celtics. This season, Doncic is averaging 28 points, eight rebounds and close to eight assists per game. He's shooting 46 percent from the field.

There are questions however, about the European star's ability to play tenacious defense. That was a factor in the Mavericks' decision to obtain Davis, who is a defensive standout. Davis is 31-years-old though and not as young as Doncic.

That decision to bring in Davis at the expense of Doncic is clearly not sitting well with Mavericks fans. Doncic admitted he was surprised by the decision, and it appears he was blindsided by the move. Mavericks fans understandably want answers as to what happened and why this seems so abrupt. There's clearly some bad blood involved.

The trade also involved the Utah Jazz. In the deal, Doncic goes to Los Angeles, as well as Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. In return, Dallas gets Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first round NBA draft pick.

Time will tell in the future who the true winner of this deal is. If the Lakers win right away with Doncic, that won't sit well for the Mavericks general manager. If the Mavericks can win right away with Davis, then things may get less contentious.

The Mavericks play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers.