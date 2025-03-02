On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost for the third time in four games with a blowout home defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Dallas got behind the eight ball early in this one, and Kyrie Irving wasn't able to get nearly enough offensive help to keep up with a hot-shooting Bucks squad.

One potential source of offense for the Mavericks who was kept out of the lineup for large stretches of this game was sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who didn't play at all in the third quarter despite Dallas being in desperate need of scoring at that time.

After the game, head coach Jason Kidd spoke on his decision to keep the future Hall of Famer on the bench, per Joey Mistretta on X, formerly Twitter.

“We were trying to get stops… We were having trouble stopping them. We brought him and PJ out… PJ was done for the night (with an injury). Just looking at our defense, guarding the three-point line, we just did not do a good job tonight and we have to be better,” said Kidd.

Needless to say, fans on the social media platform were not thrilled with the decision.

“Shouldn't he be trying to get wins? Lol Klay is shooting so well. He should have played him more,” wrote one user on X.

Another fan noted that Klay Thompson is “the only guy that has been shooting the ball from 3 well on the team (Kyrie's % has been on the decline).”

While Klay Thompson may not be the defender he was during his prime days with the Golden State Warriors, when a team is as offensively shorthanded as the Mavericks are with all of their current injuries, it may be worth taking the risk and playing him regardless.

Can the Mavericks salvage their season?

Somehow, things have gone even worse than expected for the Mavericks after they infamously traded away Luka Doncic shortly before the deadline.

Anthony Davis got hurt in his first game in a Dallas jersey, joining fellow Mavericks big men Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving hasn't had enough help from any of the Mavericks' supporting cast to hold down the fort in their absence.

The Mavericks will next take the court on Monday vs the Sacramento Kings.