DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington exited Saturday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks early with right ankle soreness, the Mavs announced. The team made the announcement in the third quarter. It is worth noting that Washington entered the day listed as questionable before ultimately being made available for the game. After Washington was ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets, head coach Jason Kidd admitted that the concern level was high in reference to the injury.

Washington has been one of the most reliable players on the Mavs when healthy. He has been forced to miss some time due to injuries, though. Dallas is unquestionably hopeful that this issue will not prove to be serious.

However, Washington does seem to have a lingering ankle injury. Perhaps rest will be the best solution, but Dallas is in the middle of a tight postseason race and Washington's prowess on the floor is of the utmost importance.

The 26-year-old entered Saturday night's affair averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing. Additionally, Washington was shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc heading into the game.

Dallas would obviously love to clinch a playoff spot as opposed to a play-in position. They are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings. Barring a complete collapse, the Mavs should be able to finish no worse than the No. 10 seed, but finishing as a top-six seed is the goal.

In order to accomplish that feat, however, the Mavericks will need PJ Washington to be on the floor. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are the best players on the roster, but Washington's impact has been crucial throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Dallas is a better all-around team when Washington is available given his versatile skill set and ability to come through in clutch moments.