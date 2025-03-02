Dallas Mavericks' frontman Kyrie Irving has always been a man of the people, from his interactions with fans to the love he shows back to the basketball community. He's also one of the smoothest and stylish players we've ever seen in the NBA, but his latest gear was a gift from a fan, who Kyrie later surprised when wearing the custom pair in-game.

Kyrie Irving approached a crowd to sign autographs when one of his fans held out a pair of Irving's signature ANTA KAI 1 sneakers that he had previously designed and put online. Irving acknowledged the sneakers online and was shocked to see the fan's effort to bring them to life. He was even more astonished upon learning the pair was a gift to bring home.

After taking a picture with the fan, Irving later went on to return the gesture by wearing the sneakers on primetime television against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kyrie Irving rocks a fan's custom shoes vs. Lakers

The sky blue and cloud design was a perfect match for the Mavericks' threads and looked great on the court accompanied by Irving's poetic style of play. While he's typically been rocking the latest ANTA KAI 2, Irving had to throw it back to the KAI 1 for this special occasion as former teammates Luka Doncic welcomed his former team to his new home.

The Lakers were able to hold on for the win 107-99, but not before the Mavericks mounted a comeback effort in the third quarter. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 35 points while adding seven rebounds and four assists in another All-Star level performance. Even better was the memory made between an inspired fan and a grateful athlete.