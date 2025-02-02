Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is admitting that there probably will be bad blood with Luka Doncic. The Mavericks traded Doncic late Saturday in an epic deal that involves three teams, as well as star Anthony Davis. Davis is headed to Dallas, while Doncic is now going to the Lakers.

“My guess is he probably doesn’t want to talk to me,” Harrison said about Doncic, per The Dallas Morning News.

Harrison said that he and Doncic haven't spoken as of Sunday morning. The general manager did text and leave a phone message for Doncic.

It wouldn't be a surprise if those messages aren't returned. Doncic has expressed his complete surprise at being traded, and Mavericks fans are also surprised. It may take some time for them to fully come on-board with this decision.

Dallas is currently holding a 26-23 record on the year.

Luca Doncic was the face of the Mavericks

Doncic was the face of the franchise, so it will be very hard for the Mavericks to replace him. The European star led the club to the NBA Finals last season, where the team lost to the Boston Celtics.

Doncic did just about everything for the Mavericks. He made five consecutive All-Star games, and was named First-Team All NBA five years in a row. He goes to a Lakers squad looking to win one last championship with LeBron James, who is nearing the end of his legendary career.

There's a lot of speculation about why the Mavericks decided to part ways with Doncic. It's rumored that Dallas was quite concerned with Doncic's weight and conditioning issues, per ESPN. The star's contract negotiations were also looming, and Dallas wasn't satisfied apparently with how that might have turned out.

Dallas does get a high-quality player in Davis, who will play an important role in the front court. Davis and guard Kyrie Irving working together is certainly an exciting prospect in the short-term, but there are long-term questions for the club. Davis is 31-years-old, while Irving is 32. Doncic is just 25-years-old.

Time will tell who wins in this epic trade. There are several Mavericks fans who will miss Doncic, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes was deeply disappointed to hear of the trade, he admitted he was intrigued by the thought of Davis playing with Irving.

The Mavericks next play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The game tips off at 3:30 ET.