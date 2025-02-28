DALLAS — PJ Washington was initially listed as questionable with an ankle injury before ultimately being ruled out for Thursday's Charlotte Hornets-Dallas Mavericks game. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis remains out with a left adductor strain. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided updates on both players ahead of Thursday night's affair.

Kidd said AD is doing “extremely well,” but is still limited primarily to “light shooting” and working out in the weight room. Still, it appears that Davis is trending in the right direction. He is expected to be re-evaluated in early March.

Washington, however, received an alarming update. Kidd said the “concern is high coming off this road trip.” However, the Mavericks head coach added that “hopefully” Washington can play on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nothing is guaranteed at the moment, though.

The Mavs need Washington and Davis on the floor. Dallas dropped back-to-back contests during their recent two-game road trip. Washington was listed as questionable before both games, but he was ultimately made available. With that being said, Washington's uncertain initial statuses suggested that he was not at 100 percent. Perhaps not playing on Thursday will help his injury improve.

Davis has only played in just over half of a game with Dallas since the Luka Doncic trade. When healthy, AD is one of the best big men in the league, so his return will certainly prove to be of the utmost importance.

There is still no set injury return timeline for Davis. As mentioned, he will be re-evaluated in early March. If Davis avoids any setbacks, he could potentially return in early or mid-March.

As for Washington, Kidd did not rule out a Saturday return. The fact that the concern level is “high” is something to consider, though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Mavericks stars Anthony Davis and PJ Washington's injury statuses as they are made available.