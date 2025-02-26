ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hornets have struggled this season and are spiraling since the All-Star break. The Mavericks are still figuring out their lineup since they traded away Kyrie Irving. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA. They have a 14-43 record and have lost seven of their last eight games and four straight coming into this matchup. The roster has some talent, but it has been a rough year for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball should be available, and he is the biggest key for the Hornets having any chance of winning this game in Dallas.

The Mavericks have had their fair share of ups and downs since the Luka Doncic trade. Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving have the reigns over this offense in this game because Anthony Davis is still unavailable. If they could pull this win off, it would be a big win to keep proving to everyone that they are a playoff team, even without Doncic on the roster.

Here are the Hornets-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Mavericks Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +295

Dallas Mavericks: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -370

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have had a solid defense this season, especially considering how bad their offense is. They are 13th in scoring defense at 112. points per game, 18th in field goal defense at 46.8%, and fourth in three-point defense at 34.7%.

Since the Mark Williams trade was axed, he has been with the team and has helped fortify a solid frontcourt. He is the team's leading rebounder, averaging 9.5 per game. The team block leader is Moussa Diabate, who averages 0.7 boards per game. The Hornets' rebounding is one of the best in the NBA because they average 45.7 boards per game, which is suitable for sixth in the league.

Regarding on-ball defense, they have been elite, with nine different players averaging at least one steal, and Josh Okogie leads the team with 2.7 steals per game. This defense will show up and can play the Mavericks tough in this game, explicitly beating them off the glass and turning them over. They can show up on this side of the court against Dallas.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have been one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season. They are 28th in scoring, at 105.4 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage, at 42.5%, and 28th in three-point percentage, at 34%.

Eight different Hornets are averaging over double digits in scoring, showing that this offense at least has balance. Ball should be available as the engine behind this offense, but Miles Bridges has also stepped up next to him with Brandon Miller injured, averaging 19.9 points per game. Ball leads the team in scoring and assists with 26.3 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Ball is the player holding this offense together because the Hornets team averages 23.9 assists per game. With Ball supposedly available in this matchup, it opens up everything else for the Hornets and makes things easier for Miles Bridges and the rest of the roster.

Despite the Doncic trade, the Mavericks still have a solid offense. They are 11th in scoring with 115.1 points per game, eighth in field-goal percentage (47.6%), and eighth in three-point percentage (37.3%).

Ten different Mavericks have averaged more than double digits in scoring, proving how balanced this offense is. With Doncic gone, Irving is the lynchpin of this offense. Irving is the scoring and assists leader, averaging 24.9 points and 4.7 assists per game. Irving has had even more pressure on him with Doncic gone and Davis injured.

Irving and this offense should have some success in this matchup. The Mavericks have too many playmakers, but they should find success on this side of the court and score against the Hornets.

The Mavericks' defense has been solid this season but not elite. They are 16th in scoring defense, at 113.4 points per game, ninth in field-goal defense, at 45.8%, and 16th in three-point defense, at 35.8%.

With Lively and Davis injured, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford are the most significant keys down low and on the glass. Washington is the rebounding leader, averaging 8.3 per game, and Daniel Gafford is the block leader, averaging 1.9. The on-ball defense has taken a step back without Doncic. Still, Irving is the steals leader, averaging.

This defense has a huge advantage against the Charlotte offense. They should find some success in this game because the Hornets have struggled to do much on offense this season.

Final Hornets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are the better team. Kyrie Irving is instantly the best player in this game, even over Ball. You can't trust the Hornets' offense in a game like this. Charlotte might be able to fight on defense, but it won't be enough. The Mavericks win and cover at home.

Final Hornets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -10 (-110)