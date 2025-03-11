SAN ANTONIO — The Dallas Mavericks earned a competitive 133-129 victory on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. Dallas only had eight available players due to injuries, but they utilized a team effort to earn an extremely crucial win. Kessler Edwards recorded career-highs in points (22) and rebounds (11) in the game, an effort that led to an honest admission from head coach Jason Kidd.

“He was great… Kessler was incredible,” Kidd told reporters after the win. “Made big shots, rebounded the ball for us. He is playing the center position. He’s doing a great job for us. Also just being able to play off of Klay and other guys when he rolls and being able to finish.”

Kessler Edwards finding his “rhythm” at center

Edwards is 6'7″ and has often played on the wing in the past. Yet, with the Mavs battling injury trouble, he has started some games at the center position. Edwards previously admitted that he was surprised to see that he was listed at center, but now he is getting used to playing the position.

“It's been different,” Edwards said. “It's been a minute now, so getting used to it… My teammates have had my back the whole time, making it a lot easier for me. Coach is giving tips and stuff. With this many games under my belt playing that way it feels good to be getting into a rhythm.”

The Mavs are hopeful that Kessler Edwards can continue to make a significant impact as the season moves forward. With the injuries continuing to be a concern, Edwards' production will be especially valuable.

The Mavericks snapped a five-game losing streak with the win on Monday night. They will try to earn a second consecutive victory on Wednesday night against the Spurs in San Antonio once again.