The Dallas Mavericks made big moves at the 2026 NBA trade deadline, leaving Jason Kidd with a hollowed-out roster for their Saturday evening game against the San Antonio Spurs. The team's four new acquisitions — Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, Tyus Jones and A.J. Johnson — could all make their debuts soon.

While none of the Mavericks' recent acquisitions traveled with the team, they are scheduled to meet them in San Antonio, according to NBA reporter Mark Stein. Each of their playing statuses remains up in the air, per Stein.

The game is the second half of a home-and-home miniseries between the Mavericks and Spurs. None of the players Dallas traded away played in the first game, which tipped off at the American Airlines Center just hours after the trade deadline.

The four players all joined the Mavericks' roster as part of the shocking deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. In total, Dallas lost Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum while acquiring Middleton, Bagley, Jones and Johnson.

The 19-32 Mavericks also obtained five draft picks, including the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2026 first-round selection.

Of the players Dallas traded away, only Hardy has been in the rotation lately. Davis has been out since Jan. 8, and Russell has not played since Jan. 10.

Davis was the main player the Mavericks acquired in their deal centered on Luka Dončić at the 2025 trade deadline, a move that stunned the NBA world. That move continues to set off a chain of events in Dallas, now leading to additional draft capital.

New-look Mavericks to potentially debut against Spurs

While the Mavericks overhauled nearly half their roster, nothing much will change in Kidd's rotation to end the season.

However, although none of the players Dallas acquired excited fans, they could become immediate factors down the stretch. Middleton, who averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 34 games with the Wizards before the trade, headlines the group and should have an immediate role off the bench.

Bagley had been enjoying a resurgent season in Washington, averaging 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.5 assists per game before the trade. He adds size to a shorthanded Mavericks frontcourt that has been playing without Davis and Dereck Lively II for the last month.