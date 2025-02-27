The first clash between former teammates Kyrie Irving and ex-Maverick Luka Doncic took place last night. While some labeled it a “Luka revenge Game,” the real showdown might come later in the season when the Los Angeles Lakers travel to face the Dallas Mavericks.

Before last night's game at Crypto.com Arena, a fan had a brief encounter with Kyrie Irving and gifted him a customized Anta Kai 1. Irving laced them up for his matchup against Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

Irving and Doncic developed a strong bond during last season’s Finals run, their first full campaign as teammates after Kyrie’s mid-season arrival the previous year. With Luka now in LA, their time together was limited to just one full season, yet it was a productive partnership despite falling short in the Finals.

Their connection extended beyond basketball, with Irving getting a firsthand look at Madrid through Luka’s perspective. Having played in Madrid before entering the NBA, Doncic returned there with the Mavericks to kick off the 2024-25 preseason. After the Lakers’ victory, Irving reflected on their relationship and explained why he felt a responsibility to look out for his former teammate.

“It was a lot of fun. We went to Madrid, we started preseason in Abu Dhabi. When you’re on the road and you get to know someone, their family, introducing everybody to your friends. Madrid was very special because that’s where he played and I got to meet his friends and his support system out there,” said Irving.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's brotherhood is beyond basketball

In a post-game interview Doncic gave a shoutout for his former running mate, “Kai is my hermano,” he said. “We go way beyond basketball. It was good to see those guys. We went to wars together, and it was really fun to see them all.”

Now 25, Doncic finds himself alongside the iconic LeBron James, who won a championship with Irving in 2016 as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He aims to share that achievement with his former teammate by the end of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

The two superstars showcased their chemistry against the Mavericks, offering Lakers fans a glimpse of what they hope to witness more often in the coming months. Dončić set up James multiple times, as the veteran led the team with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, along with 12 rebounds, guiding LA through a tightly contested fourth quarter.

Irving wrapped up the game with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks, shooting 12-of-27 from the field and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in 40 minutes of action.

Since the Luka trade, Kyrie Irving has elevated his game, averaging 28.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest. He's also been a defensive presence, recording 1.9 steals and 1.0 block per game. His efficiency has been outstanding, shooting 46% from the field, 39% from beyond the arc, and 93% from the free-throw line.