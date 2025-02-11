DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Sacramento Kings 129-128 in a thrilling overtime contest on Monday night. Kyrie Irving, who was selected to the All-Star team before the game, played well but the Mavs were still ultimately defeated. Irving finished the game with 30 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Overall, though, it has been a difficult season for the Mavs.

Injuries have been far too common for the team. Daniel Gafford is the latest Mavs player to suffer an injury, as he exited Monday's game with a knee concern.

The Luka Doncic trade also led to change on the roster. Trading the face of the franchise obviously leads to a big adjustment period.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks dealing with adjustment period

Kyrie Irving is a leader. He understands how to overcome adversity. Following Monday's game, Kyrie revealed his message to the Mavericks amid their up and down season.

“This is not unusual for teams in our league,” Irving said. “We have such pressure on us right now to win now. I think that's setting in as well. When we started off the season, we're all preaching ‘championship, championship, championship.' It's still the same echo, but when you have a big change it's gonna take an adjustment period. With all the injuries, that's an adjustment period. You just gotta take it one day at a time. It's the toughest thing to do, but mentally this is what separates the good from the great. You just gotta be able to deal with it in stride, man.”

Kyrie acknowledged the “adjustment period.” The Mavs have had to adjust all season long. Even before the 2024-25 regular season got underway, the team was dealing with injuries. Luka Doncic and Dante Exum both suffered injury concerns before the 2024-25 campaign even began.

Doncic, of course, is now in Los Angeles with the Lakers. His absence is forcing Dallas to adjust once again.

Anthony Davis suffered an injury in his Mavs debut on Saturday, and his injury timeline is currently uncertain. The Mavs will continue to battle despite the adversity.

Kyrie Irving says that finding ways to have fun is important. Basketball can become especially serious in seasons like the Mavericks are having right now. Irving understands the importance of perspective, though.

“Have fun at the same time because basketball can consume you,” the Mavs star continued. “It is a very obsessive-like sport for us as players. You know, if you're not obsessing over your craft or what you do for a living, I really don't know how to connect all that way. I'm so passionate about it. I know my teammates feel the same way, and my coaching staff. We just gotta stay together, man, and enjoy this ride no matter what happens.”

What's next for Mavericks?

The Mavs only have two games remaining before the All-Star break. Dallas will host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday before playing the Miami Heat in Dallas on Thursday in the second of a back-to-back. The 28-26 Mavericks would love to take care of business in the next two games.

Golden State and Miami will present challenges, though. Both contests should be competitive. With Kyrie Irving leading the way, the Mavs should have an opportunity to earn victories.