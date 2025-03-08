The Dallas Mavericks are a magnet for ridicule right now, as the team continues to suffer in the post-Luka Doncic era. Many fans believe that the trade initiated a cataclysmic sequence of events, one that includes Kyrie Irving suffering a torn ACL versus the Sacramento Kings on March 3. A theory is floating around that the star point guard's increased usage resulted in him sustaining the season-ending injury. He is challenging that notion, however.

Related Dallas Mavericks NewsArticle continues below
Anthony Davis issues 'top 75' message to Mavericks fans after Luka Doncic trade
Anthony Davis issues ‘top 75’ message to Mavericks fans after Luka Doncic trade
Mavericks Jason Kidd on left coaching during a game. Mavericks Klay Thompson on right looking at Jason Kidd.
Jason Kidd’s honest Mavericks’ No. 1 option admission will catch Klay Thompson’s attention
Mavericks Jason Kidd looking serious in front. Place the Dallas Mavericks logo somewhere in background.
Jason Kidd drops honest admission on Mavericks rising star

“Too many minutes???” Irving posted on Instagram. “Or did I get knocked off balance?”