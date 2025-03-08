The Dallas Mavericks are a magnet for ridicule right now, as the team continues to suffer in the post-Luka Doncic era. Many fans believe that the trade initiated a cataclysmic sequence of events, one that includes Kyrie Irving suffering a torn ACL versus the Sacramento Kings on March 3. A theory is floating around that the star point guard's increased usage resulted in him sustaining the season-ending injury. He is challenging that notion, however.

“Too many minutes???” Irving posted on Instagram. “Or did I get knocked off balance?”