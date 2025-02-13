The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Miami Heat in the second of a back-to-back on Thursday night. Dallas earned a competitive 111-107 victory against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, as Kyrie Irving led the way with 42 points. Irving and Klay Thompson are among nine Mavericks listed on Thursday's injury report, however.

Here is everything we know about Irving and Thompson's injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Heat.

Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson's injury statuses vs. Heat

Irving (right shoulder soreness) and Thompson (left foot sprain) have both been ruled out, per the NBA injury report. Dante Exum (left Achilles tightness) is available.

The following players have been ruled out for Thursday's contest: Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), Dwight Powell (right hip strain) and PJ Washington (right ankle sprain).

Washington was questionable ahead of Wednesday's clash before being ruled out. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd made it clear that Washington likely wouldn't return before the All-Star break, and he has indeed been ruled out for the Heat-Mavericks game.

Irving and Thompson had not been listed on the injury report in recent action. The Mavs will proceed with caution as they prepare for the second of a back-to-back. Dallas is already dealing with plenty of injuries, so they will not want to risk further injury to two of their best players.

Still, the Mavs are in for an uphill battle against the Heat. Already shorthanded, they will now no longer have the services of Irving and Thompson. Dallas will need some of their more unheralded players to step up.

When it comes to the question of are Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is no.