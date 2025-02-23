The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a final score of 126-102 on Sunday. As the score suggests, it was a forgettable game for the Mavs. In fact, Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington and Naji Marshall all recorded their worst plus-minus marks of the season.

Marshall recorded a -28 plus-minus, the worst mark among all players who appeared in Sunday's contest. Washington turned in a -22 plus-minus while Irving had a mark of -20.

Mavericks struggle vs. Warriors

Irving, Washington and Marshall all played well in the Mavericks' 111-103 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Kyrie even called PJ a “budding star” after the game. Sunday's contest, however, was a difficult affair to say the least.

Marshall scored nine points on 3-8 shooting from the field and 1-4 shooting from beyond the arc. He added five rebounds and two assists.

Washington and Irving both scored 17 points to lead the Mavs. PJ was fairly efficient as well, shooting 7-11 from the field and 3-4 from deep. Washington did have three turnovers, though, but added four rebounds and three assists. Kyrie shot 7-19 from the field and 1-6 from behind the three-point line to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Overall, it was a disappointing game for the Mavs. Still, Dallas has played fairly well since trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers considering the circumstances.

The Mavericks will now head to Los Angeles to play Doncic and the Lakers in a highly-anticipated affair on Tuesday night. It projects to be a competitive game. Additionally, the contest will draw plenty of attention as the Mavs and Lakers play for the first time since the trade came to fruition.

Dallas could use a bounce back performance following Sunday's defeat. Every team has a forgettable contest, but the true contenders find ways to rebound and play well after a difficult matchup.