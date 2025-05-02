Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is currently recovering from ACL surgery. On Friday, a user on X, formerly Twitter, asked Kyrie how his recovery is going. The Mavs star decided to respond and provided an encouraging update.

“My recovery/rehab is going really well, I appreciate you asking,” Irving wrote on X. “I am keeping GOD 1st always through all my endeavors. I pray you and your family are doing well! Don’t ever take waking up another Day on Earth for granted, because no one is promised that. Hélà.”

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving recovering from ACL surgery

Irving suffered the injury during a game in early March in a home matchup against the Sacramento Kings. It was a devastating blow, seemingly ending the chances of the Mavs making a serious postseason run.

Anthony Davis, who suffered an injury of his own in his first game with Dallas after the Lakers-Mavs trade, returned later in the season. Dallas ultimately clinched an NBA Play-In Tournament spot and even won a game in the tournament, but they were ultimately defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies 120-106 in the second contest of the play-in.

There is a chance that Irving could return in January next season. The Mavericks are expected to be without him for the first couple of months of the 2025-26 campaign, however. The pressure will be on Davis to lead the way amid Irving's injury absence.

When healthy, this Dallas team features a high ceiling. Injury concerns played an unfortunate role in the team's underperformance this past season without question, but the Mavs could certainly get back on track next year if they can stay healthy.

The primary focus at the moment is on rest and recovery. Perhaps Kyrie Irving will provide another update on his injury recovery at a later date as the Mavericks' offseason continues.