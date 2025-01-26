The Dallas Mavericks suffered a 122-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, and their immediate concern will be the injuries that are continuing to pile up for them. For star guard Kyrie Irving, his main concern may be the fact that he cannot seem to find a way to pick up wins over his former team in the C's.

Irving spent two seasons in Boston, infamously declaring he'd re-sign with the team before the 2018-19 campaign, only to go back on his word and bolt for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. While Irving has found his fit with the Mavs, the Celtics and their fans haven't let him forget about his decision to leave Boston at the altar. With this loss in the books now, Irving has just a 1-15 record in his past 16 games against the Celtics, with that one win coming in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving unable to lead beat up Mavericks past Celtics

Irving isn't exactly a popular figure in Boston given how his tenure with the team ended, so you can bet the fans love seeing him struggle whenever he ends up going against the Celtics. While Irving led the Mavericks with 22 points on Saturday night, he had to take 23 shots to get there, as he didn't hit a three-pointer and took no free throws in this game.

Considering how the C's won a title last season over him and the Mavs, Irving's departure from Boston likely hasn't panned out as expected. Dallas has a ton of talent at their disposal, though, so they should be able to get back on track once they get healthy. For now, though, the onus will be on Irving to lead that turnaround by himself, and he will look to lead the Mavericks to a win when they face off against the Washington Wizards on Monday night.