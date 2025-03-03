The initial shock of the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers has finally settled.

Still, with such a gargantuan trade, other NBA players are continuing to adapt to the shift. Doncic's former teammate Quentin Grimes was the latest to provide a response, as well as to apparent reports about the Mavericks suggesting that Doncic's weight had ballooned to 270 pounds while he recovered from injury.

“It was crazy, Grimes told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. He was obviously dealing with his injury the past month. It was one of the biggest shocking trades in NBA history when that happened. You feel for the Dallas fans because Luka is a mega star worldwide. It was crazy seeing him getting traded. I felt for Mavericks fans, knowing that he was such a big part of not only the organization but the Dallas community as a whole.”

Grimes also dealt with some NBA trade deadline hysteria, but it looks to be the best thing that has happened thus far in his four-year career. He's gaining exposure, while also securing a future with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 16.8 points per game over 31.4 minutes.

Luka Doncic's success post-trade has Mavericks fans boiling

In Doncic's journey since leaving the Mavericks, he's averaging 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists playing alongside LeBron James.

The Lakers have been victorious in their last five games with Doncic in the lineup.