It’s no secret that Dallas Mavericks fans are incredibly upset at the blockbuster trade that sent franchise star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the immediate aftermath of the trade, Mavericks fans staged a protest outside of the arena. One fan was escorted out of the arena for seemingly mouthing the words, ‘Fire Nico,’ a reference to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison. But now, a few Mavericks fans are set to honor Luka Doncic with a brand new mural, as per Uwa Ede-Osifo of The Dallas Morning News.

The new mural of Luka Doncic will be showcased in the Tin District of Dallas, and will serve as a tribute and a way for the fanbase to honor their former star.

Juan Velazquez, one of the artists involved in the mural, revealed that he named his newborn son, ‘Luka’ and even reassured his wife that the organization would never trade Doncic. That he was going to be a Maverick for life like Dirk Nowitzki.

“It was supposed to be a good moment of me coming home with our kid and it’s like I have to wake up to this bull crap,” Velazquez said of the moment when the trade news broke.

While he stated that he hoped Mavericks fans can enjoy the mural to celebrate Doncic, he made it clear that the mural is not for Harrison.

“I’m rooting more for Luka than the Mavs,” Velazquez said. “The organization didn’t really seem to care about the fans.”

Following the shocking trade, the Mavericks have gone 6-5 with Anthony Davis, the centerpiece of the trade for the Mavs, sidelined due to injury immediately following his Feb. 8 debut.

The Lakers on the other hand, have gone 5-2 with Doncic in the lineup. He did not play in the team’s first two games following the trade, making his debut on Feb. 10 against the Utah Jazz. Both teams squared off against each other for the first time since the trade, with Doncic saying he was relieved to get that game out of the way.