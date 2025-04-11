When Luka Doncic posted 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in his return to American Airlines Center on Wednesday night, it felt like the guillotine had officially swung down on Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison. There is still at least one NBA Play-In Tournament game awaiting the 2024 Western Conference champions, but his championship blueprint for the 2024-25 season is in flames. And his job security might not be in much better standing.

While Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (49-31) enter the playoffs with realistic title ambitions, the Mavs (38-42) limp toward the No. 10 seed and a do-or-die matchup with the Sacramento Kings. “Fire Nico” is just a chant right now, but those two words could soon define one of the most stunning decisions in NBA history.

When such franchise-altering moves are executed, it is presumed that ownership either knows or is responsible for those actions. But the Doncic-Anthony Davis trade has been framed as the Harrison brainchild, clandestinely conceived and carried out by the basketball player-turned-Nike executive-turned-GM. However, a former All-Star guard vehemently disagrees with that notion and is floating his own theory about how the deal went down.

“The fact that Nico still has his job let's you know that {the trade} didn't have nothing to do with Nico,” Gilbert Arenas said on his podcast, “Gil's Arena,” via ClutchPoints. “He's just the one to get punished for it. You can't really throw dirt on his name. Obviously, he's just the middleman here. Everybody who needed to know knew.”

"The fact that Nico still has his job…he's just the one that gets punished for it." Gilbert Arenas says Nico Harrison was just a fall guy in the whole Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis debacle 🗣️ (via @GilsArenaShow)

Is Mavericks GM Nico Harrison the scapegoat for Luka Doncic trade?

Arenas is not the most credible when it comes to making hoops takes, but there are probably plenty of people who agree with the former All-NBA Second-Teamer's sentiment regarding the Luka Doncic blockbuster. Owners have been known to defer to their general managers in the past, but considering the significance of this specific trade, one expects the top shot-callers to have an active presence in the decision-making process.

Though, the counter-argument to this theory is that the Adelson and Dumont families might not have a strong grasp of the basketball world.

They are new to this realm, making most of their fortune through the casino and resort industry. Perhaps Mavs brass explicitly trusted Nico Harrison to handle the roster. But one must also remember that Doncic was in line to sign a $345 supermax contract extension this summer. Money often complicates matters.

Since Arenas' suspicion may never be corroborated, Harrison seems destined to carry the blame for this disastrous turn of circumstances. It is unclear how much longer he will have to do so in Dallas, however.