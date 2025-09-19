The Dallas Mavericks and guard Dennis Smith Jr. reportedly agreed to a contract on Tuesday. Shams Charania of ESPN reported the news. Smith began his NBA career in Dallas during the 2017-18 season, so the agreed upon contract represents a reunion between the Mavs and the veteran guard. After the news was announced, Mavericks forward PJ Washington welcomed Smith back to Dallas with a post on his Instagram Story.

“Welcome back family,” Washington wrote.

Washington, who has emerged as one of the leaders on the team, is seemingly excited for Smith's return. The Mavericks feature plenty of star-power on the roster, but depth is also of the utmost importance.

Article Continues Below

Smith most recently appeared at the NBA level during the 2023-24 campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. He's enjoyed some respectable seasons during his time in the league, but his future in the NBA was uncertain after not playing in the league this past season.

The Mavericks are currently preparing for training camp and the preseason, where Smith will attempt to earn a role on the NBA team. He is eligible to play in the G League if he doesn't make the 15-man roster. Either way, Smith gives the Mavs extra guard depth — something that will be especially important with Kyrie Irving not expected to return until January or February of 2026.

The Mavs will begin training camp in early October. Dallas' roster is set for the most part, but there will be opportunities for certain players to try to earn spots with the team. Dennis Smith Jr. will be an intriguing player to follow throughout training camp and the preseason.