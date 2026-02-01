The Dallas Mavericks took the road loss on a night Cooper Flagg and Kevin Durant went at it. But Dallas also watched PJ Washington not finish the game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Mavericks beat reporter for ClutchPoints Joey Mistretta revealed what occurred for Washington inside the Toyota Center before Dallas fell 111-107.

“PJ Washington (head contusion) will not return to the Mavericks-Rockets game, the Mavs announced,” Mistretta posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Washington went down during this moment — then resorting to rubbing his head on the bench.

PJ Washington got hit in the head, and hasn’t been the same since. He has been holding his head for minute 👀 pic.twitter.com/iYNvyWDpVc — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) February 1, 2026

Washington managed to score nine points in 25 total minutes of action. He nailed four field goals off nine attempts before his NBA Injury.

Dallas, PJ Washington struggled here against Rockets

The Mavs couldn't contain Amen Thompson or bottle his production.

Thompson ended the evening delivering the near triple-double of 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in the Houston win. He even threw down a thunderous alley-oop dunk with under two minutes left.

Dallas managed to score four late points with Flagg and fellow rookie Naji Marshall scoring both, tying the game up late before the 28.6 seconds mark.

Alperen Sengun put Houston ahead for good with a layup. Flagg misfired on a driving layup that would've tied the game up and potentially force overtime. Tari Eason took the rebound and eventually turned it into a slam dunk — with Durant on the assist.

Flagg ended his evening leading Dallas with 34 points. Daniel Gafford scored 16 to finish second on the Mavs. Brandon Williams (13) and Max Christie (11) became the last to reach double figures for Dallas. Williams left with his own leg injury, though, during the game.