The Dallas Mavericks' new three-year, $119 million contract for Kyrie Irving drew criticism from Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, who called the deal a “lowball.”

On ESPN’s First Take, Smith said, “I think Kyrie Irving got low-balled. I think he deserved more… it has me looking at ownership because I'm saying, ‘Okay, if this were Mark Cuban, he would have had more.’”

Irving declined a $43 million player option for the 2024–25 season to accept a deal averaging roughly $40 million annually. The All-Star point guard holds a player option in the final year of the contract, potentially keeping him in Dallas through the 2027–28 season. The slightly reduced annual salary allows the Mavericks to stay below the second luxury tax apron and retain the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception for roster improvements.

The financial structuring of Irving’s contract came despite his consistent production on the court. In the 2024–25 regular season, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds over 36.1 minutes per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 91.6% from the free-throw line. He was selected to his ninth All-Star appearance, though his season was cut short in March due to a torn ACL suffered during a game against the Sacramento Kings.

At age 33 and entering his 15th NBA season, Irving’s career averages include 23.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds across 779 regular-season games. He has previously earned Rookie of the Year honors, won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and collected two international gold medals with Team USA.

Despite injury concerns, the Mavericks saw value in retaining Irving long-term. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Irving emphasized the Mavericks’ loyalty and the opportunity to build a lasting legacy in Dallas as primary motivators behind his decision to re-sign. Irving believes the franchise can contend for a title alongside Anthony Davis, 2024’s projected No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg, and leadership figures like head coach Jason Kidd and GM Nico Harrison.

Irving is not expected to return to the court until early 2026. The Mavericks, thin at the guard position, are reportedly targeting veterans such as D’Angelo Russell and Malcolm Brogdon as short-term solutions during Irving’s recovery. The team also recently extended center Daniel Gafford’s contract, signaling a continued effort to strengthen its core.

Irving and Davis, both former No. 1 overall picks, have only played one game together due to injuries. Dallas’ future now hinges on the chemistry between Irving, Davis, and Flagg, as well as the front office’s ability to capitalize on available cap flexibility.

Irving expressed optimism during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, stating, “It’s an exciting time to be a Dallas Maverick.” While his contract structure may have raised eyebrows, especially for a nine-time All-Star, it positions Dallas to remain competitive while building around its veteran and youth foundation.