The Dallas Mavericks entered the NBA Draft Lottery with the 11th-best odds to win the No. 1 pick overall. Despite having just a 1.8% chance to win, Dallas walks away with the top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. With Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg pegged as the consensus top pick, ESPN's Brian Windhorst floated a trade idea for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo instead.

Trade speculation is already brewing after Windhorst stated that the Mavericks have wanted Antetokounmpo in Dallas “for years.” He claimed that was part of the reason why Dallas signed his younger brother Kostas Antetokounmpo after quickly making his statement before the broadcast cut off. Now that the team owns the No. 1 pick overall, Windy made sure to point out that the front office may use the top selection as trade bait with the Bucks.

“You know, they've wanted Giannis in Dallas for years. They signed his brother a few years ago, just wanted to point that out.”

Brian Windhorst: "That was Nico Harrison's music, I cannot believe it went out like that" pic.twitter.com/iSUUg3APMK — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Antetokounmpo has been a hot name in the rumor mill, as the Bucks star has reportedly claimed he's thinking about making a career change. Although he has not officially demanded a trade, the Mavericks could enter the rumor mill buzz alongside the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavericks lucked out and landed the No. 1 pick through the NBA Draft Lottery all after the Luka Doncic trade saga. It's been a crazy roller coaster ride for the franchise, as talking heads and fans alike blasted general manager Nico Harrison for the deal he made with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the top selection of the 2025 NBA Draft in their pocket, the Mavericks seemingly have numerous options on the table. The franchise could simply use the pick on one of the available incoming prospects, trade it for more draft capital, or, as Windhorst points out, trade the pick for an established superstar, like Giannis Antetokounmpo.