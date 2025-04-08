The Dallas Mavericks have yet to recover from the shocking Luka Doncic trade, and it certainly doesn’t help that the team is struggling for play-in positioning after reaching the NBA Finals a season ago. While many things have been writing attempting to understand the Mavericks rationale for the trade, one big reason appears to be general manager Nico Harrison’s apparent frustrations with the team’s former franchise star.

Following the Mavericks’ loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Nico Harrison reportedly challenged the entire team to be 10-15 percent better in mind, body and spirit, as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein. While it was towards the entire roster, the prevailing thought was it was directed at Doncic more than anyone else.

Before the trade, Luka Doncic suffered two key injuries. One in training camp after an inadvertent kick from a teammate to the calf, and the second on Christmas Day that ultimately sidelined him for nearly two months.

“Four left calf injuries in a span of less than 2 1/2 years had convinced the Mavericks’ lead decision-maker than Doncic’s approach to diet, fitness and preparation was the culprit and that such injuries would keep happening,” Stein reported. “Or something worse. The challenge he had issued, in Harrison’s eyes, was not heeded and might never be.”

Those reported frustrations were seemingly the boiling point for moving forward with the Doncic trade. What the trade ultimately did was elevate a conference rival in the Los Angeles Lakers to quasi-contenders this season.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have yet to reap any potential benefits of the trade. Anthony Davis, the centerpiece from the Mavericks’ side, plagued with injury for most of the second half of the season. But even if Davis was healthy, the team lost his co-star in Kyrie Irving due a season-ending injury.

With just about one week to in the regular season, the Mavericks are currently 38-41 and in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. They are a two and a half games up on the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in spot. And this Wednesday is sure to be an emotionally charged night as Doncic and the Lakers come to town in Doncic’s first game back as an opponent.