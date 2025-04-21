The Dallas Mavericks have been through a lot this year, and they'll have an entire offseason to sit and reflect on what happened. Of course, the Luka Doncic trade was the biggest thing that happened in the organization, and that has caused several other things to come up. The fans have continuously expressed that they want general manager Nico Harrison fired, and with the way the season ended, so they think that should be confirmation to let him go.

There were other things that also happened within the organization, and they had to do with Dereck Lively II's injury earlier in the season. At first, he was just diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and was supposed to return sooner rather than later.

After another person in the organization didn't feel right about Lively's injury, he requested that he get a CT scan, which revealed that he had a stress fracture, and he ended up being out longer than originally expected. Though the Mavericks were lucky that they caught the injury, a shouting match between two people in the organization happened, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“According to more than 10 team sources, the situation led to a loud, heated confrontation between Bilsborough and Belton that began in the trainer's room at the practice facility and continued into the weight room,” MacMahon wrote.

Apparently, there were no punches thrown between the two, which was good, but it seems like this was something that was building up and bound to happen.

That's just one of the few things that summed up the Mavericks' season, and just one of the few injuries that they were dealing with throughout the season. Anthony Davis was injured in his debut for the Mavericks after being traded and came back toward the end of the season.

Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington were injured throughout the second half of the season, and Kyrie Irving tore his ACL.