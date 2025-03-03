The Dallas Mavericks are still sorting through things after the major shakeup from the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, but they still believe that they can compete for a championship if they get healthy.

The Mavericks' biggest asset at the moment is their size. Between Davis, Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington, the Mavericks have a towering front court that would give any team massive problems in a playoff series.

Davis, Gafford and Lively are all injured right now, so that group may not be able to come together this season. Even if they do get healthy, the Mavericks will likely be too low in the standings to really make any noise in the postseason. However, Dallas can bring them all back in 2025-26 and make a run at the title.

Both Washington and Gafford will be on contract years next season, but both are expected to negotiate contract extensions this offseason after being involved in trade talks for Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Washington ($14.15 million) and Gafford ($14.39 million) will be in the final season of their current contracts during the 2025-26 campaign,” Scotto wrote. “This offseason, representatives for Gafford (Klutch Sports Group) and Washington (LIFT Sports Management) are expected to engage in extension talks with Mavericks management, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Washington and Gafford have both been key role players for the Mavericks since Dallas traded for them at the 2024 deadline. Both immediately became key contributors for Dallas and were big reasons why the Mavericks were able to make a run to the NBA Finals last season.

Without Luka Doncic, both of those bigs will be expected to carry a heavier burden if the Mavericks want to go deep in the playoffs this year. Washington especially will be called upon in a big way due to his ability to shoot the 3-ball and score on the interior against smaller players.

Gafford is currently out with a knee injury and isn't slated to return for a while and Washington is dealing with an ankle sprain. As a result, the Mavericks are really shorthanded in the front court as they look to climb into the top six in the West.